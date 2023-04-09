It’s over. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly split after six years together.

Multiple outlets reported on Saturday, April 8, that the duo officially broke up. Us Weekly has reached out to both Swift and Alwyn’s representatives for comment.

The “Lavender Haze” singer, 33, and The Favourite actor, 32, were first linked in May 2017. Later that year, a source told Us that the twosome were “taking it slow,” but “very much in love.”

“They just work out, watch movies together and invite friends over,” the insider said at the time. “Taylor loves to cook and bake for him.”

After more than three years together, another source told Us that Swift thought of her beau as “one of the only safe constants in her life.”

“[They] have talked about their future and marriage,” the insider added in March 2020. “They don’t have a set deadline in place, but they’re very much in love. … [Joe] has always been a huge support and stuck by her.”

Four months later, the Grammy winner surprised fans with the release of her eighth studio album, Folklore, which she later revealed featured collaborations with her man.

While dissecting Swift’s July 2020 album, fans quickly noticed several references to her relationship with Alwyn in songs like “Invisible String,” “Cardigan,” and “Peace.” They also discovered that William Bowery was a pen name and quickly speculated that Alwyn used the moniker. Swift later confirmed that her beau co-wrote “Exile and “Betty.”

The “All Too Well” songstress gave Swifties a glimpse at her romance with the Mary Queen of Scots actor in December of that year, while reflecting on the making of Folklore.

“Joe and I really love sad songs. We’ve always bonded over music. … We write the saddest. We just really love sad songs. What can I say?” Swift told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music show at the time. “And I say it was a surprise that we started writing together, but in a way, it wasn’t because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes. And he’s always the person who’s showing me songs by artists and then they become my favorite songs.”

Though the “London Boy” songstress has never hesitated to use her love life as inspiration for her art, Alwyn has been more inclined to keep his out of the public eye.

“I don’t think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I?” he told MR PORTER’s The Journal in January 2019. “And then that is defined as being ‘strangely private.’ Fine. But I don’t think it is … I think it’s normal.”

One year later, Swift addressed how her low-key romance with the British actor helped her “reset” after a tumultuous time during her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

“I was falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal, balanced, grounded life,” she said in the film. “We decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private. … I wasn’t happy in the way that I’d been trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. It was just we were happy.”

The twosome previously sparked engagement speculation in August 2019 when Swift released the title track off her 7th studio album, Lover.

“I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover / My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue / All’s well that ends well to end up with you,” she sings, seemingly referring to a traditional bride wearing something borrowed, something blue, something old and something new on at her wedding.

In May 2022, the Conversations With Friends star faced the rumors he had popped the question head on. “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” he told WSJ Magazine. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

The England native went on to speculate about the pressure put on people to share intimate details of their lives. “We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given. So that if you’re not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?” he asked at the time. “I’d also like to feel slightly less guarded sometimes in interviews or in whatever kind of interactions, but it’s just a knee-jerk response to the culture we live in. If you give it to them, it just opens the door.”

Ahead of her longterm romance with Alwyn, Swift dated Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston.