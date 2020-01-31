Taylor Swift fans are getting an unprecedented look into the singer’s pop career, personal life and psyche with the documentary Miss Americana, which Netflix released on Friday, January 31.

“Miss Americana is a raw and emotionally revealing look at Taylor Swift, one of the most iconic artists of our time, during a transformational period in her life,” the streaming platform teased in a press release. “The film tells the story of Swift navigating the difference between who the world wants her to be, and who she wants to be. Director Lana Wilson offers a luminous and multifaceted window into a global superstar learning to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.”

In the 85-minute film, which premiered on the opening night at Sundance on January 23, the 10-time Grammy winner gets candid about her life in the spotlight, her creative process, her ongoing feud with Kanye West, her legal and political upheavals and — briefly — her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

“When I started filming, it was before she’d come out politically,” Wilson told Variety earlier this month. “She knew that she was coming out of a very dark period, and wanted collaborate on something that captured what she was going through and that was really raw and honest and emotionally intimate.”

Scroll down for 10 revelations from the documentary.