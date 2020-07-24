6 Times Taylor Swift May Have Referenced Joe Alwyn on ‘Folklore’

This is a case for the Swifties. Taylor Swift fans are searching for answers about her relationship with Joe Alwyn in the lyrics for her eighth studio album, Folklore.

Swift’s previous album, Lover, sparked speculation that she and Alwyn were engaged — or even secretly wed. The twosome, who have been linked since 2017, rarely publicly address their romance. And now, fans are wondering if the duo are still going strong after listening to Folklore.

“Idk maybe i’m not listening right but did taylor swift and joe alwyn break up??” one person tweeted.

A second social media user posted, “Taylor swift and joe alwyn can y’all announce that you’re married so i’ll stop worrying if you two broke up.”

“My whole body froze,” a third person tweeted. “If taylor swift and joe alwyn broke up there is no point in love anymore.”

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter dropped the 16-track disc on Friday, July 24, one day after she announced it was on the way. While Swift is known for her autobiographical lyrics, she did make it clear that Folklore isn’t just from her perspective but rather a combination of her own stories and those of people she’s never met.

“In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result,” she explained in the album notes shared via Instagram. “Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history and memory. I’d told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder and whimsey they deserve.”

While chatting with fans during the premiere of her “Cardigan” video, she gave her listeners more insight into her writing process.

“One thing I did purposely on this album was put the Easter eggs in the lyrics, more than just the videos. I created character arcs and recurring themes that map out who is singing about who,” Swift wrote on YouTube. “For example there’s a collection of 3 songs I refer to as The Teenage Love Triangle. These 3 songs explore a love triangle from all 3 people’s perspectives at different times in their lives.”

Scroll through for the lyrics fans think may be about Alwyn: