



Got a long list of ex-lovers, but Joe Alwyn may be The One! Taylor Swift sparked engagement speculation while dropping details about her upcoming new album, Lover.

The 29-year-old musician shared lyrics from a new track with Vogue in her September cover story, published online on Thursday, August 8.

“My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue / All’s well that ends well to end up with you,” Swift sings, seemingly referencing a traditional bride wearing something borrowed, something blue, something old and something new on her wedding day.

Fans of the “ME!” songstress, known as Swifties, were quick to point out the lyric on social media, including Tumblr, which Swift has been known to use to interact with her fanbase.

“Wait……… my hearts been borrowed and yours has been blue…… something borrowed and something blue …… ma’am,” a post Swift “liked” on Tumblr reads.

Swifties then shared screenshots of the image via Twitter.

“Taylor Swift just casually confirmed she’s engaged to Joe Alwyn through a Tumblr,” one fan tweeted.

A second user wrote, “finding out @taylorswift13 is engaged is like finding out that i’m engaged too. sorry joe you get all of us too.”

“SO IS TAYLOR ALISON SWIFT REALLY ENGAGED??” a third fan asked. “I CANT THINK STRAIGHT, I CANT STUDY MY NOTES AS OF THE MOMENT. MA’AM PLEASE ENLIGHTEN ME.”

Swift and Alwyn were first linked in May 2017. An insider told Us Weekly earlier this year that the Grammy winner’s friends are “are all talking about a proposal and how she really wants to marry Joe.”

“Taylor really believes Joe is the one for her,” a second source previously dished to Us. “She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point.”

Lover — and likely more clues about Swift’s love life — will be available on August 23.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!