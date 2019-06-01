Ready for a comeback! Taylor Swift is preparing for what could be her biggest album launch yet for her seventh studio album, at a date that’s still unclear to her devoted fanbase. (Perez Hilton did, however, claim that Swift informed him that TS7 would arrive before she turns 30 in December)

Swifties have been searching for clues regarding the Cats star’s next era when she shared a colorful picture filled with palm trees and stars in February. The mysterious picture was captioned with seven palm tree emojis, which some fans have suspected indicated her seventh album is on the way.

Fans got a real taste of what is to come when the 29-year-old unveiled her first single “Me!” with Panic! At the Disco crooner Brandon Urie in April. The fun-filled, light-hearted song carries a feel-good message, as it contains lyrics such as “I’m the only one of me / Baby, that’s the fun of me” and “you can’t spell ‘awesome’ without ‘me.’”

Swift also said she dropped many easter eggs within the “Me!” music video for fans to decode.

“I watch a lot of films and I’ve always loved musicals. With this video, I wanted it to be sort of a love letter to romantic, epic musical films, but always with a weird eccentric twist,” Swift told the Independent on Friday, May 24. “Some of it was inspired by big Disney films or classics like Singin’ in the Rain.”

“Me!” marked the singer’s first single since “Getaway Car” from her sixth record, Reputation. Swift’s Reputation album scored a nod for Best Pop Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards and sold over 2 million copies in the U.S.

Her untitled seventh record will be the first under her new multi-album agreement with Universal Music Group and Republic Records. Swift’s move to UMG marked a major change for the artist, as she left her longtime label Big Machine Label Group (BMLG) after 13 years.

Ahead of TS7’s unknown arrival, scroll down as Us Weekly breaks down everything we know about Swift’s anticipated new album: