She’s never, ever, ever … answering that question.

During an interview with Germany’s RTL radio station, Taylor Swift was asked whether turning 30 years old was a “turning point” in her life, and specifically, if she has plans to settle down with her boyfriend of two years, Joe Alwyn.

The 29-year-old “Bad Blood” singer — whose birthday is December 13 — shut the question down real fast.

“I really doubt men get asked the same question when they turn 30,” she said. “I’m not going to answer that question.”

She explained: “I hear others say that one in his 30s no longer has as much stress and anxiety in life as in my 20s, and I can join in the observation that we are in our twenties looking to gain experience, try things out, fail, make mistakes.”

And that may not be the only awkward moment that has happened during the promotional tour for her single, “ME!” and upcoming album — the title of which she may have revealed this week. On Thursday, May 23, Swift filmed The Graham Norton Show with her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas’ current wife, Sophie Turner. During the segment, however, they looked comfortable in each other’s presence, even matching their hairstyles with blonde locks and bangs.

The Reputation artist has been linked to 28-year-old British-born actor since May 2017.

Us Weekly reported in December 2018 that the couple are ready to tie the knot. The Grammy winner’s friends were “all talking about a proposal and how she really wants to marry Joe,” according to the insider. “He’s her dream guy.” Another source told Us that “Joe is very keen on proposing soon,” and that “he wants to make it unforgettable and extremely special.”

A different insider said, “They’re in a great place as a couple. He’s just waiting to find the perfect time to propose.”

In March, Swift wore a ring with Alwyn’s initials to the Cats premiere, which fans think could foreshadow an upcoming engagement ring. “Taylor isn’t interested in a big obnoxious ring,” a source exclusively told Us earlier that month. “She’d like something elegant and simple.”

