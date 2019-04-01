Taking him with her wherever she goes! Taylor Swift sported a ring with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s initials on it at the Cats movie wrap party on Saturday, March 30.

The “Delicate” songstress, 29, put the bling on full display as she posed with costar Eric Underwood at the event at White City House in London. “And that’s all folks with @taylorswift,” the professional ballet dancer captioned the Instagram picture with Swift, who stunned in a leopard-print dress.

Swift is set to play Bombalurina in the film adaptation of the British-American fantasy musical, while Underwood is taking on the role of Admetus. Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson and Jason Derulo also star in Cats, which is set to be released on Friday, December 20.

Though Alwyn, 28, didn’t accompany Swift to the party, she seemingly had him on her mind with the subtle jewelry, which could foreshadow an upcoming engagement ring. “Taylor isn’t interested in a big obnoxious ring,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “She’d like something elegant and simple.”

The insider noted that the Grammy winner and the Favourite actor — who were first linked in May 2017 — are both interested in marrying each other. “They’re in a great place as a couple,” the source added. “He’s just waiting to find the perfect time to propose.”

Pals of Swift “are all talking about a proposal and how she really wants to marry Joe,” according to the insider. “He’s her dream guy.” Another source told Us in December 2018 that “Joe is very keen on proposing soon,” and that “he wants to make it unforgettable and extremely special.”

For now, the couple are enjoying their low-key life together, which includes working out, watching movies and just being normal. “She’s much happier without her personal life out in the open,” an additional source added in December. “She credits Joe for that and realizes how much better off she is.”

Prior to her relationship with Alwyn, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer was famously linked to John Mayer, Taylor Lautner, Joe Jonas and other A-listers.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!