Joe Jonas’ love life past and present just collided! The Jonas Brothers member’s ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift and his new wife, Sophie Turner, looked friendly as could be during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

The pop star, 29, and the Game of Thrones actress, 23, filmed the U.K. talk show alongside the latter’s Dark Phoenix costars Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy on Thursday, May 23. The women were all smiles during the sit-down and even rocked matching hairstyles: blonde locks with bangs. The episode will air on Friday, May 24.

Swift dated Jonas, 29, in 2008. The DNCE frontman infamously ended their relationship with a 27-second phone call in October of that year. “That’s got to be a record,” the songstress told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “When I find the person who’s right for me, he’ll be wonderful. I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone.” The Grammy winner immortalized their romance in her 2010 song “The Story of Us.”

Turner, meanwhile, secretly wed Jonas in Las Vegas on May 1 after attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Earlier in the evening, the pair danced along to Swift’s performance of “Me!” with Brendon Urie.

The newlyweds were first linked in fall 2016 following his relationship with the “Shake It Off” singer’s best friend Gigi Hadid. Jonas and the Dark Phoenix star got engaged in October 2017.

Swift admitted during a May 15 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the “most rebellious thing” she did as a teenager was calling out Jonas on the talk show. “That was too much. I was 18,” she said. “We laugh about it now, but … that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there.”

Scroll to see more photos of Turner and Swift hanging out on The Graham Norton Show!