Let’s groove tonight! Joe Jonas was spotted dancing during his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift’s performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, just a few hours before he married Sophie Turner.

A fan in the audience captured a video of the Jonas Brothers member, 29, bopping along to Swift and Brendon Urie’s new single, “Me!,” as the Game of Thrones star, 23, clapped next to her fiancé (and soon-to-be husband) during the Wednesday, May 1, ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

At the end of the performance, which opened the show, the cameras for the NBC broadcast cut to Jonas and Turner standing and applauding next to his brother Kevin Jonas and Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas.

The DNCE frontman dated Swift, 29, for a few months in 2008 before infamously dumping her during a 27-second phone call. The breakup was rumored to be the inspiration for the Grammy winner’s songs “Forever and Always” and “Last Kiss.” (She is now dating British actor Joe Alwyn.)

Joe has since found love with Turner, whom he started dating in late 2016. He proposed to the actress in October 2017, and while they were set to tie the knot in France this summer, they ended up heading to the famed A Little White Wedding Chapel after Wednesday’s awards show for a surprise wedding.

An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony while country duo Dan + Shay sang their hit “Speechless.” Turner walked down the aisle in a white ensemble and a traditional veil, and the “Cake by the Ocean” singer wore a classic gray suit. They had quietly applied for a marriage license earlier in the day.

“I, Joseph, take you, Sophie, to be my wedded wife,” Joe repeated after the celebrant before placing a Ring Pop on Turner’s finger. “With this ring, I thee wed and I love you and I thank God he gave me you.”

The groom’s brothers and bandmates, Kevin, 31, and Nick Jonas, were among the attendees.

