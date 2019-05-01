Awards season keeps rolling on, this time with the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, which were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1. Kelly Clarkson was back for the second year in a row to emcee the night honoring the chart-topping success of the biggest names in music. While we were certainly looking forward to seeing Taylor Swift‘s memorable (and pastel-colored!) opening number with Panic at the Disco’s Michael Urie, we were equally excited to see what the stars were wearing on the red carpet.

With Mariah Carey receiving the prestigious Icon Award, we were pretty much guaranteed the night would be filled with plenty of divalicious glitz and glam, and it did not disappoint. One major trend? Sequins. Lots and lots of sequins. Clarkson hit the carpet before her hosting duties in a shimmering black long-sleeve gown. Olivia Wilde, meanwhile, was a golden goddess in a sparkly Ralph Lauren belted shirtdress, and Julianne Hough showed off her super fit physique in a beaded Genny bra top, shorts and blazer.

Taking full advantage of the Vegas party vibe, minidresses seemed to be night’s silhouette of choice. Swift kept things short and sweet in a ruffled Raisa & Vanessa frock, while Eva Longoria showed some serious leg in a sculptural Alberta Ferretti design. And Paula Abdul was straight up (sorry, we had to!) sexy in a white tuxedo-inspired number with silver fringe.

Oh, and then there was Cardi B channeling her inner Cher in a jewel-encrusted gen-Z yellow crop top and matching skirt by Moschino that put her rock-solid six-pack abs on display.

Keep scrolling to see all the sparkling dresses, gorgeous gowns, cool jumpsuits and more from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet!