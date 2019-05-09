A new era! Taylor Swift is finally ready to talk about her upcoming seventh album.

The pop star, 29, opened up about the next chapter of her career in Entertainment Weekly’s “The Music Issue,” which was published on Thursday, May 9. On the cover, she rocked a denim jacket adorned with more than two dozen pins featuring some of her favorite pop culture icons, including the Friends cast and her friend Selena Gomez. (But more on those later!)

Swift has been subtly teasing her next project on Instagram since February, culminating in the April 26 release of the lead single “Me!” Along the way, she has continued to drop clues about what’s to come.

“A lot of [my fans’] theories were actually correct,” she told the magazine. “Those Easter eggs were just trying to establish that tone, which I foreshadowed ages ago in a Spotify vertical video for ‘Delicate’ by painting my nails those [pastel] colors. … I love that they like the cryptic hint-dropping. Because as long as they like it, I’ll keep doing it. It’s fun. It feels mischievous and playful.”

In her first sit-down interview in three years, the 10-time Grammy winner revealed that she started recording her forthcoming album immediately after wrapping up her Reputation stadium tour in November 2018. She ended up finishing her work in the studio in less than three months.

“There’s a lot of a lot on this album,” she explained. “I’m trying to convey an emotional spectrum. I definitely don’t wanna have too much of one thing. … You get some joyful songs and you get the bops, as they say. [There’s also] really, really, really, really sad songs, [but] not enough to where you need to worry about me.”

