Easter egg overload! Taylor Swift is a master of leaving little clues about her projects, and her fans are even better at figuring them out. That may be exactly the case with the pop star’s seventh album title, which loyal Swifties think they have decoded based on new hints.

Swift, 29, revealed in an interview with The Independent published on Friday, May 24, that the upcoming record’s title can be found in her “Me!” music video. “I think you see it once, and you hear it twice,” she told the newspaper.

Eagle-eyed fans already put the pieces together to discover that “lover” is likely the word the Grammy winner is referencing. A neon sign that reads “Lover” is featured at the 1:56 mark of the video as Swift sits atop a building with a unicorn statue.

The songstress also repeats the word twice in the hook. “Baby doll, when it comes to a lover / I promise that you’ll never find another like / Me-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh,” she sings along with Brendon Urie.

Swift copped to the Easter egg madness in her interview while simultaneously vowing not to go overboard if fans grew tired of the game. “I trust them to eventually unravel all of them, even if it isn’t until they hear the full album,” she said. “That’s how I designed these clues, so that different ones would reveal themselves over time. I know this makes me sound like a frustrating magical elf making people guess my name or something. If the fans tell me they’re not having fun with it anymore, I swear I’ll stop!”

The “Delicate” singer took the clues to another level when she appeared on the cover of Entertainment Weekly earlier this month, sporting a denim jacket filled with pins. Notable inclusions were Selena Gomez, the cast of Friends, Game of Thrones characters, Drake, Faith Hill, the Dixie Chicks and Grey’s Anatomy.

Swift teased the tone of the record too. “There’s a lot of a lot on this album,” she told the magazine. “I’m trying to convey an emotional spectrum. I definitely don’t wanna have too much of one thing. … You get some joyful songs and you get the bops, as they say. [There’s also] really, really, really, really sad songs, [but] not enough to where you need to worry about me.”

