With songs titled “Love Story,” “Forever & Always,” “Last Kiss” and “You Are in Love,” it is no secret that one of Taylor Swift’s favorite topics is romance. The Grammy winner has been dating British actor Joe Alwyn since 2016, and although the duo are extremely happy together, they keep the details of their relationship quiet.

“Someone’s private life is, by definition, private,” the Favourite actor told British GQ in November 2018. “No one is obliged to share their personal life.”

While Alwyn prefers not to publicly share too much information about dating the “Delicate” songstress, the pair’s pals can see how much they love each other. “Taylor’s friends are all talking about a proposal and how she really wants to marry Joe,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in March 2019. “He’s her dream guy.”

Days later, a second insider told Us that the Boy Erased actor’s family “adores” Swift, and her parents feel the same toward him. “The two have everyone’s blessing [to get engaged],” the source gushed.

As for when the Mary Queen of Scots actor will propose? Another source revealed in December 2018 that it will likely happen “soon,” but Alwyn does not want to skimp on the details. The insider noted, “He wants to make it unforgettable and extremely special.”

Swift, for her part, is ready to say, “Yes.” A separate source explained in March 2018: “Taylor really believes Joe is the one for her. She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point.”

