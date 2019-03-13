There are no more teardrops on her guitar. Now that Taylor Swift has found her happiness with Joe Alwyn, friends close to the couple are placing bets on when the pair will get engaged, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Taylor’s friends are all talking about a proposal and how she really wants to marry Joe,” says the insider. “He’s her dream guy.”

And the singer, 29, has thought so for some time now. “Taylor really believes Joe is the one for her,” an insider previously revealed to Us Weekly. “She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point.”

And it seems the actor, 27, feels the same. “Joe feels privileged that he gets to be with Taylor,” the insider added. “And he is happy being out of the spotlight.”

The couple, who were first publicly linked in May 2017, have since shacked up together in London to create more of a private life. “She’s much happier without her personal life out in the open,” a source told Us Weekly in December 2018. “She credits Joe for that and realizes how much better off she is.”

Together, the duo are “very low-key and normal,” the source added. “They work out, watch movies together and have friends over.”

For more on the 10-time Grammy winner and the Mary Queen of Scots star, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

