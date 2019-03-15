Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s families have given their nods of approval to their longtime romance, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Her parents love Joe,” says the source about Swift’s parents, noting that the British actor’s “family adores her” as well. So if the pair, who have been together since 2017, decide to tie the knot, “the two have everyone’s blessing,” adds the source.

And the songstress, 29, does indeed want to marry the Mary Queen of Scots star, 28. “Taylor really believes Joe is the one for her,” an insider previously told Us. “She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point.”

“Joe feels privileged that he gets to be with Taylor,” the insider added. “And he is happy being out of the spotlight.”

As for when Alwyn pops the question? “Joe is very keen on proposing soon,” another insider said. “But he wants to make it unforgettable and extremely special.”

And whenever that special moment does come, the 10-time Grammy winner will be ready. “He’s her dream guy,” the insider continued. “Taylor’s going to be over the moon.”

For now, Swift and Alwyn are enjoying their “low-key and normal” romance in London, where they live together. “She’s much happier without her personal life out in the open,” the source adds. “She credits Joe for that and realizes how much better off she is.”

