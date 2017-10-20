More, please! Taylor Swift released her new song “Gorgeous” as the clock struck midnight on Friday, October 20.

The 10-time Grammy winner, 27, sings about a love interest throughout the song. “You’re so gorgeous, I can’t say anything to your face / ‘Cause look at your face / And I’m so furious at you for making me feel this way / But what can I say? You’re gorgeous,” she sings.

Swift teased the new song hours earlier with a short snippet posted on Instagram. “Gorgeous” is the third track released from her upcoming sixth album, Reputation, which hits stores on November 10. She debuted the LP’s lead single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” in August followed by a promotional track titled “…Ready for It?” in early September.

Reputation is already shaping up to become one of Swift’s most acclaimed releases. “She’s definitely coming for the Grammys,” a source revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly, adding that the disc is “her most experimental work yet in terms of sound.”

The album also “chronicles her feuds” with longtime foes Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry, as well as ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris, a second insider told Us. “It will be across multiple songs, somewhat cryptically, but also obvious.”

