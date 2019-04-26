We checked it once, and we checked it twice … and Taylor Swift’s new music video for “Me!,” the first single from her upcoming seventh studio album, is full of Easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans.

The video, which Swift released at midnight on Friday, April 26, depicts the 29-year-old falling out and reconciling with a leading man played by Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie, her collaborator on the new single.

“I promise that you’ll never find another like me,” the Grammy winner sings in the chorus. “I’m the only one of me / Baby, that’s the fun of me / You’re the only one of you / Baby, that’s the fun of you.”

Swift has been teasing the single release for weeks, posting a countdown clock to this Friday on her website and on Instagram earlier this month. She announced the name of the single — and revealed Urie’s involvement — in an interview with Robin Roberts during ABC’s broadcast of the NFL draft on Tuesday, April 25.

Earlier in the day, Swift gave fans the biggest clue yet: A huge mural of butterfly wings with the word “Me!” in the middle, painted on a wall in Nashville by street artist Kelsey Montague. “So… @kelseymontagueart helped me pull off the best surprise clue reveal today in Nashville!!” Swift wrote on Instagram that day. “Thank you to everyone who showed up, I’ve never been more proud of your FBI level detective skills.”

In retrospect, the Pennsylvania alum has been offering glimpses of her “Me!” music video for days. Unbeknownst to fans at the time, many of her uploads in the last two weeks have shown props and wardrobe from the video. And the video itself is full of references to Swift’s past and hints about her future — including details about her upcoming album, the title and release date of which has not been announced.

Scroll down to see seven of the Easter eggs.