Proud fur mama! Taylor Swift is pawsitively pumped that her two cats, Olivia and Meredith, made their official Hollywood debut in Deadpool 2 — and she took to her Instagram Story to ask her pets for a comment!

The “Gorgeous” singer, 28, shared a clip of Ryan Reynolds in character as the superhero in the new movie, which premiered Friday, May 18. In the scene, the actor wears a shirt that reads “Olivia & Meredith Best Friends Purrrrr-Ever” alongside a photo of the Scottish fold kitties. She tagged and thanked Reynolds with a crying-laughing emoji in the post, published on Monday, May 21.

In another clip, she showed herself telling Meredith — named after Grey’s Anatomy’s Meredith Grey — the exciting news. “Meredith, I wanted to tell you something. This is really important, Deadpool 2, um, they put you and your sister on a shirt in a movie,” she said, cutting to a clip of the cat purring. “Can you hear her purring? She’s really happy.” She captioned it, “MEREDITH LOVES A CAMEO.”

Next, Swift informed Olivia — whose name was inspired by Law & Order’s Olivia Benson — who looked less than impressed. “How do you feel about the shirt? The world is dying to know. No comment?” the popstar asks in the clip, captioned “She’s very private,” as the cat walks away.

The nod to Swift’s cats by Reynolds shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to fans, as the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer is close friends with the Green Lantern actor’s wife, Blake Lively. The singer even featured the couple’s daughter James, 3, on the intro of “Gorgeous” off of 2017’s Reputation.

Meanwhile, the animal’s Deadpool 2 guest appearance wasn’t their first time in the spotlight. Swift regularly posts photos and videos of her beloved pets on her social media accounts and (not so shockingly!) they’ve gained their own following.

