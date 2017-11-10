Taylor Swift Confirms Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ Daughter Is on ‘Gorgeous’

Time to replay! Taylor Swift has officially confirmed that, yes, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ eldest daughter, James, is on her new Reputation track “Gorgeous.”

Last month, Swifties speculated that the 2-year-old was the adorable voice featured in the beginning of the song. In her album booklet, she wrote: “Baby intro voice by James Reynolds.” (The couple are also parents of daughter Ines, 13 months.)

Swift, 27, dropped “Gorgeous,” which is the third single off her sixth album, on October 20. The love tune, of course, is about the singer’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Swift and Lively, 30, first became fast friends in 2015. Lively and Reynolds, 41, celebrated the Fourth of July with Swift and her then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston at her Rhode Island home last year and the pair are even mentioned in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. In one scene, she recreated the “Junior Jewels” top she wore in her 2008 “You Belong With Me” music video. Look close enough and you’ll see “Blake & Ryan” written in marker on her shoulder.

Other stars who are still in her squad? Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran and her childhood BFF Abigail Anderson.

Tell Us: What do you think about Reputation?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!