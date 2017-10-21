Taylor Swift has been getting quite the “reputation’” for cryptic messages in songs off her upcoming album — and her latest single is no different. Fans are now speculating that the child who speaks at the beginning of “Gorgeous” is none other than Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s daughter, James Reynolds.

The third single off of Swift’s Reputation, which has had over 7 million views since it was released on October 20, begins with a child adorably cooing “gorgeous,” leading Swifties to wonder who the lucky kid is.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, 27, reblogged a Tumblr post that stated “The little kid saying ‘Gorgeous’ at the beginning I think is my favourite part though Taylor…I mean IT’S JUST SO CUTE! Who is that????” Swift slyly responded, “300 people know.”

Taylor reblogged this post on Tumblr saying only the fans at the secret sessions know who the baby voice in #Gorgeous is! pic.twitter.com/yRJx1uBly6 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) October 20, 2017

As Us Weekly reported, the songstress hosted two secret album listening parties for fans, one of which was held at her Rhode Island home on October 18, and the other in London.

Fueling rumors, a Lively fan account also tweeted on October 20, “It is rumoured that the child’s voice at the start of Taylor’s Swift’s new song, #Gorgeous is Blake and Ryan’s daughter James!”

It is rumoured that the child’s voice at the start of Taylor’s Swift’s new song, #Gorgeous is Blake and Ryan’s daughter James! pic.twitter.com/dFlvRtNqTc — Blake Lively News (@blakelivelyf) October 20, 2017

While many fans are convinced it’s the 2-year-old daughter of the former Gossip Girl alum and the Deadpool actor, others believe the voice behind the intro belongs to Jaime King’s son Leo Thames Newman. Some have even suggested that the voice is actually a young Taylor Swift.

As previously reported, after the singer released the electric tune, Swifties took to social media to speculate whether it’s about her ex Tom Hiddleston or her current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. According to a fan who attended one of the Reputation listening parties, Swift made it clear that the track is about Alwyn. The listener tweeted: “Basically taylor made us all promise that if anyone made accusations of who this song is about, we tell them it is 100% about her angel boyfriend of 1 year. (this isn’t a secret, she wanted us to tell people.)”

Reputation hits stores on November 10.

