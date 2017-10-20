No doubt about it, Taylor Swift‘s new single “Gorgeous” is a love song. After that, things get a bit murky.

Immediately after the 27-year-old singer dropped the electronic tune on Friday, October 20, her legion of fans took to social media to speculate whether it’s about her ex Tom Hiddleston or current boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Here, Us Weekly attempts to decode the most eyebrow-raising lyrics.

“You should take it as a compliment / That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk.”

Swift kicks off the song with a reference to the subject’s foreign accent. However, three of her famous suitors are British: Alwyn, Hiddleston and Harry Styles. So, moving on…

“Ocean blue eyes, looking in mine.”

Alwyn and Hiddleston both have blue eyes, so, once again, it’s hard to decipher which one the Grammy winner could be referencing. We can safely eliminate Styles, though, given that his eyes are (a very dreamy) green.

“And I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us / He’s in the club doing I don’t know what.”

Ah, the already infamous lyric that sent nearly every fan to Google to search for the ages of Swift’s exes. The “older than us” line in particular caused many to speculate that “Gorgeous” may be about Alwyn, 26, who she began dating earlier this year. It also made people wonder whether she first met the actor while she was still dating Hiddleston, 36. (She and the Night Manager actor split in September 2016 after three months together.)

Adding to the confusion, some Twitter users pointed out that the aforementioned boyfriend was “in the club,” making them wonder if the pop star is referring to DJ Calvin Harris, who she dated from March 2015 to June 2016.

Despite the many theories, it seems that “Gorgeous” is definitely about Alwyn. According a fan who attended a Reputation listening party, Swift made it clear that the track is “about her angel boyfriend.”

IT’S 2017 & TAYLOR SWIFT HAS RELEASED A SONG ABOUT HOW #GORGEOUS HER BOYFRIEND IS Y’ALL SHE IS WINNING AT LIFE pic.twitter.com/4arpDKdC9r — 10 GRAMMYS ✨ (@Swiftness13) October 20, 2017

Taylor has had a lot of boyfriends with blue eyes so let’s examine this a little closer before making assumptions. — it's me (@jennahbeann) October 20, 2017

when taylor swift mentions blue eyes in #Gorgeous so you know people won’t link it to harry pic.twitter.com/C1u8aMUYnh — it me (@rowdytomlinson) October 20, 2017

'i got a boyfriend he's older than us' she met joe WHEN SHE WAS WITH TOM WHILE TOM WAS AT A CLUB DOING GOD KNOWS WHAT — zaynah (@revivaloftay) October 20, 2017

I start typing Calvin Harris age, Tom Hiddlestone age and Joe Alwyn age on google 😂 #Gorgeous — KEZIAH 🌑 (@Keziaaahhh) October 20, 2017

So… is Gorgeous about Tom or Joe? So confused lol — Rin (@hellomaRINAra) October 20, 2017

When you've to google 'Joe Alywn blue eyes' when you can't figure out if "Gorgeous" is about him or Tom but I'm here for it. 😂😍 #Taylorswift — Pallavi🌿 (@wildfirecharm) October 20, 2017

