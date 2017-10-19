Round two! Taylor Swift invited some lucky fans to her oceanfront home in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, to listen to her upcoming album, Reputation, on Wednesday, October 18.

In addition to meeting the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, 27, the Swifties took home gifts, including snake keychains, gray baseball caps and black “Rep” tote bags. Though the fans were likely sworn to secrecy, many of them couldn’t help but share their excitement on social media.

“GUYS I JUST MET TAYLOR!!!!!!!” one fan tweeted before sharing photos of the merchandise and herself standing on the beach near Swift’s mansion. A second fan gushed, “Thanks @taylorswift13 for the most incredible day ever. A dream come true! #secretsessions.”

I MET HER OMG OMG OMG pic.twitter.com/xD6PoWvZo9 — ALEX MET TAYLOR (@SwiftieAlex) October 19, 2017

Thanks @taylorswift13 for the most incredible day ever. A dream come true! #secretsessions pic.twitter.com/eUYjtnKRlH — Sue Eisner Saidel (@suesaidel) October 19, 2017

Other fans shared descriptions of Reputation. “THE ALBUM IS SO SO GOOD YOU GUYS ARE GOING TO SCREAM WHEN YOU HEAR TRACK 5 #droveusofftherhode,” a third fan tweeted, while the second added, “This album is brilliant! Very edgy ! Taylor outdid herself.”

OK IM BACK AT MY HOTEL THE ALBUM IS SO SO GOOD YOU GUYS ARE GOING TO SCREAM WHEN YOU HEAR TRACK 5 #droveusofftherhode — SUMMER RAIN 9.13.17 (@allahtemisia) October 19, 2017

This album is brilliant! Very edgy ! Taylor outdid herself , — Sue Eisner Saidel (@suesaidel) October 19, 2017

Some Swifties took to Tumblr, one of the Grammy winner’s favorite social media platforms. “THE ALBUM IS LYRICALLY BETTER THAN SPEAK NOW AND RED COMBINED,” one excited fan wrote. Swift reblogged the post, adding a grinning face emoji.

Another Tumblr user added, “I AM TELLING YOU ALL THAT THIS ENTIRE ALBUM IS FIRE. EVERY SINGLE SONG IS A BOP. THIS ALBUM IS AMAZING. THERE IS NO BAD SONG. THIS ALBUM IS SEXY SHADY AND DARK. BUT IT WILL ALSO MAKE YOU HAPPY. IT TELLS A STORY. AND I AM SO EXCITED FOR THE REST OF YOU TO HEAR IT.”

This was the second secret listening session that Swift has held so far. Last week, she personally selected several fans to listen to the album overseas in London. Reputation hits stores on November 10. The album’s next single, “Gorgeous,” drops at midnight on Friday, October 20.

