Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift teased a new song from her upcoming sixth album, Reputation, on Thursday, October 19.

The 10-time Grammy winner, 27, took to Instagram to share a few seconds of “Gorgeous,” which will be released in full at midnight ET on Friday, October 20. The teaser begins with what sounds like a young child saying, “Gorgeous,” before an electronic beat kicks in. Swift’s vocals are not heard in the brief preview.

“Gorgeous” will be the third song released from Reputation, which hits stores on November 10. She dropped the highly anticipated LP’s lead single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” in August and later debuted the accompanying music video during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Then, on September 3, she released a promotional track titled “… Ready for It?”

And there’s much more to come. A source close to the “Blank Space” singer revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly that the album “chronicles her feuds” with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry, as well as ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris. “It will be across multiple songs, somewhat cryptically, but also obvious,” the insider told Us.

One thing that remains standard? Swift is looking to impress. “She’s definitely coming for the Grammys,” a second source told Us, adding that Reputation is “her most experimental work yet in terms of sound.”

