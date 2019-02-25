Why Taylor Swift’s Fans Think She’s Dropping New Album Soon

Look out, Swifties! Taylor Swift’s Instagram activity has fans convinced she’s dropping new music from her next studio album as early as April.

On Sunday, February 24, the 29-year-old posted an artistic image of seven palm trees beneath a turquoise sky. Swift didn’t explain the significance of the panorama, but she did caption the post with seven palm tree emojis.

Some Twitter fans theorized that the four palm trees to the left of the image represent Swift’s four country albums and the two to the right represent her two country albums, with the large palm tree in the middle symbolizing an anticipated seven studio album, which these fans think might mark yet another tonal shift for the 10-time Grammy winner.

Additionally, there appear to be 61 stars in the sky. As one devotee pointed out, there are 61 days between February 24 and April 26 this year, and this April 26 happens to be Arbor Day, a holiday devoted to tree conservation. Plus, April 26 falls on a Friday this year, the day of the week when recording artists typically release new music.

In another Instagram post on Sunday, Swift is pictured sitting on a spiral staircase, and fans pointed out that she’s seated on the seventh stair from the top.

The album fans are calling TS7 would be Swift’s first studio album since 2017’s Reputation, which went triple Platinum, earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album and inspired her record-breaking Reputation Stadium World Tour.

The “Delicate” singer referenced the upcoming release in October 2018, when Reputation earned the Best Pop/Rock Album honor at the 2018 American Music Awards. “I always look at albums as chapters in my life, and to the fans, I’m so happy that you like this one,” Swift said in her acceptance speech. “But I have to be really honest with you about something: I’m even more excited about the next chapter.”

