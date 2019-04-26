Sharing her secrets! Taylor Swift joined Robin Roberts for an interview hours before the highly anticipated release of her new single.

The singer confirmed on Thursday, April 25, that her new track — titled “ME!” — will feature Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie. The song, as well as its music video, will be out at midnight on Friday, April 26.

“‘ME!’ is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it,” she hinted. “I think that, with a pop song, we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people’s heads, and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves.”

Swift, 29, has been teasing fresh music for weeks. An insider told Us Weekly earlier this month that the Grammy winner would drop the first single from her new album on Friday. She set tongues wagging on April 13 when she shared an Instagram Story photo of a countdown clock set to Friday’s date.

Fans theorized in February that the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress would soon release her new project. The most devoted found clues in Swift’s Instagram posts, which signaled that her seventh studio album was on the horizon. One such hint included an Instagram post of six palm trees, along with a caption that featured seven palm tree emojis.

The songwriter, furthermore, added pastel accents to her wardrobe as of late. Swift was even spotted wearing a sweatshirt with her name printed on the sleeve on Monday, April 22, which some believed could be merchandise to accompany the album.

In March, Katy Perry opened up about the possibility of collaborating with her former rival. “I’m open,” the American Idol judge told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Open. Open. Open.”

Swift completed her Reputation Stadium Tour in Tokyo in November. The “Blank Space” singer got real about her fears surrounding the endeavor in a March essay for Elle magazine. “After the Manchester Arena bombing and the Vegas concert shooting, I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn’t know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months,” she admitted. “There was a tremendous amount of planning, expense and effort put into keeping my fans safe.”

