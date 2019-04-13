The scavenger hunt is on! Taylor Swift, who is known to be a master of hidden riddles and clues, uploaded a photo of a mysterious countdown clock to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 13.

Taylor Swift's Best Surprised Faces

In the photo, the clock is overlaid against moving green and pink clouds. (The dreamy clouds are also her profile picture.) The numbers 12:23:52 are counting down to April 26, the date that many fans speculate will be when the singer debuts her new music. (A live countdown clock is on her website.) A source tells Us Weekly that the 29-year-old will drop the first single from her new album that day.

The “Blank Space” singer also tweeted for the first time since December. In her post, she simply wrote “4.26” with a photo of a pink, diamond-encrusted heart. She posted the same photo to her Instagram in a standalone post.

It’s no shock that the Grammy winner uploaded the announcement on April 13, which is 13 days before April 26. The singer — whose birthday is on December 13 — has said in the past that 13 is her lucky number.

Everything Joe Alwyn Has Ever Said About His Private Relationship With Taylor Swift

Swift has also been dropping aesthetic clues about the album with her wardrobe. She rocked a similar iridescent color palette to the iHeart Radio Music Awards on March 14, with a purple-pink sequined number.

These types of cryptic messages are nothing new from the “Love Story” singer. In February, Swift posted an image of seven palm trees beneath a turquoise sky, and captioned it with seven palm tree emojis.

At the time, Twitter fans theorized that four of the palm trees represented Swift’s four country albums, while two of them symbolized her two pop albums. The large palm tree in the middle would be her upcoming seventh studio album.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn: A Timeline of Their ‘Gorgeous’ Relationship

The 1989 musician has been keeping busy in the past year. She traveled all over the world on her international Reputation tour from May to November, and sources tell Us that she and boyfriend Joe Alwyn plan to get engaged in the near future. “Joe is very keen on proposing soon,” an insider exclusively revealed in December. “But he wants to make it unforgettable and extremely special.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!