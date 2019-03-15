Who came out on top? The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, hosted by T-Pain, honored musicians across genres on Thursday, March 14.
Cardi B led the pack with 14 nods, including Female Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Music Video. Ariana Grande, Drake, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone and Imagine Dragons were among the other most-nominated artists heading into the awards show.
Taylor Swift was bestowed the Tour of the Year accolade for her Reputation juggernaut, while Garth Brooks was dubbed Artist of the Decade.
Performers included Grande, Brooks, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Halsey, Backstreet Boys and Kacey Musgraves.
Scroll to see the complete list of winners. (We’ll be updating throughout the show!)
Song of the Year:
“Better Now” by Post Malone
“Girls Like You” by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“God’s Plan” by Drake
“Perfect” by Ed Sheeran
“The Middle” by Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Female Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Halsey
Male Artist of the Year:
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
***WINNER: 5 Seconds of Summer
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! at the Disco
Twenty One Pilots
Best Collaboration:
“Finesse (Remix)” by Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
“Girls Like You” by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“I Like It” by Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
“Meant to Be” by Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“The Middle” by Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Best New Pop Artist:
Bazzi
Lauv
***WINNER: Marshmello
MAX
NF
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
“Africa” by Weezer
“Broken” by lovelytheband
“Happier” by Marshmello featuring Bastille
***WINNER: “High Hopes” by Panic! at the Disco
“Natural” by Imagine Dragons
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Panic! at the Disco
Portugal. The Man
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
AJR
Badflower
Billie Eilish
***WINNER: lovelytheband
Two Feet
Rock Song of the Year:
“Are You Ready” by Disturbed
“Bulletproof” by Godsmack
“Devil” by Shinedown
“Safari Song” by Greta Van Fleet
“Zombie” by Bad Wolves
Rock Artist of the Year:
Five Finger Death Punch
Godsmack
Greta Van Fleet
Shinedown
***WINNER: Three Days Grace
Country Song of the Year:
“Heaven” by Kane Brown
***WINNER: “Meant to Be” by Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“Most People Are Good” by Luke Bryan
“Rich” by Maren Morris
“Tequila” by Dan + Shay
Country Artist of the Year:
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist:
Carly Pearce
Dylan Scott
Jordan Davis
LANCO
Russell Dickerson
Dance Song of the Year:
“Friends” by Marshmello and Anne-Marie
“Happier” by Marshmello featuring Bastille
“One Kiss” by Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa
“Remind Me to Forget” by Kygo featuring Miguel
“The Middle” by Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Dance Artist of the Year:
Calvin Harris
Kygo
***WINNER: Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
Zedd
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
“God’s Plan” by Drake
“I Like It” by Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
“In My Feelings” by Drake
“Nice for What” by Drake
“Psycho” by Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
***WINNER: Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
BlocBoy JB
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Lil Pump
XXXTENTACION
R&B Song of the Year:
***WINNER: “Boo’d Up” by Ella Mai
“Finesse (Remix)” by Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
“Medicine” by Queen Naija
“Sky Walker” by Miguel featuring Travis Scott
“When We” by Tank
R&B Artist of the Year:
Daniel Caesar
***WINNER: Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Miguel
SZA
Best New R&B Artist:
Brent Faiyaz
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Queen Naija
TK Kravitz
Latin Song of the Year:
“Clandestino” by Shakira featuring Maluma
“Dura” by Daddy Yankee
“Échame La Culpa” by Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato
“Me Niego” by Reik featuring Ozuna and Wisin
“X” by Nicky Jam and J Balvin
Latin Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Best New Latin Artist:
Lele Pons
Manuel Turizo
Mau y Ricky
Nio Garcia
Raymix
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
“Entre Beso y Beso” by La Arrolladora Banda El Limón
“Me Dejé Llevar” by Christian Nodal
“Mejor Me Alejo” by Banda MS
“Mi Sorpresa Fuiste Tú” by Calibre 50
“Mitad Y Mitad” by Calibre 50
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Banda Carnaval
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
Gerardo Ortiz
Producer of the Year:
David Garcia
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell
Marshmello
Noah “40” Shebib
Songwriter of the Year:
Frank Dukes
Sarah Aarons
Max Martin
Louis Bell
Andrew Watt
Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell:
5SOSFam (5 Seconds of Summer)
Arianators (Ariana Grande)
Beliebers (Justin Bieber)
BTSArmy (BTS)
BardiGang (Cardi B)
MendesArmy (Shawn Mendes)
Camilizers (Camila Cabello)
Stylers (Harry Styles)
Jaguars (Lauren Jauregui)
Limelights (Why Don’t We)
Zquad (ZAYN)
Swifties (Taylor Swift)
Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category):
***WINNER: “Consequences” by Camila Cabello
“Girls Like You” by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“God’s Plan” by Drake
“In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes
“thank u, next” by Ariana Grande
“Without Me” by Halsey
Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category):
“A Million Dreams” by Pink and Willow Sage Hart
“Africa” by Weezer
“Crying in the Club” by Niall Horan
“Fast Car” by Khalid
“In My Blood” by Charlie Puth
“Lucid Dreams” by Halsey
“Me, Myself & I” by Zayn
“Natural Woman” by Ariana Grande
“Rewrite the Stars” by Anne-Marie and James Arthur
***WINNER: “You’re Still the One” by Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves
“Under Pressure” by Shawn Mendes and Teddy Geiger
“Your Song” by Lady Gaga
Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category):
“Delicate” by Taylor Swift
“Dura” by Daddy Yankee
“Finesse (Remix)” by Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
“Freaky Friday” by Lil Dicky and Chris Brown
“Girls Like You” by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“God’s Plan” by Drake
“I Like It” by Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny
“One Kiss” by Calvin Harris featuring Dua Lipa
“Psycho” by Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
“Taki Taki” by DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B
“thank u, next” by Ariana Grande
“This Is America” by Childish Gambino
Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category):
***WINNER: Agnez Mo
Bhad Bhabie
Dylan Minnette
Joji
Lele Pons
Loren Gray
Mason Ramsey
Queen Naija
Tana Mongeau
Trixie Mattel
Cutest Musician’s Pet (Social Voted Category):
Asia (Lady Gaga)
Edgar (Brett Eldredge)
Goodwin (Sabrina Carpenter)
***WINNER: Gracie (Lauren Jauregui)
Hatchi (Perrie Edwards)
Mooshu (Alex Pall from The Chainsmokers)
Piggy Smallz (Ariana Grande)
Best Solo Breakout (Socially Voted Category):
Ally Brooke
Dinah Jane
Lauren Jauregui
Normani
***WINNER: Tiffany Young
Song That Left Us Shook (Socially Voted Category):
“Here Comes the Change” by Kesha
“I’ll Never Love Again” by Lady Gaga
“One Day” by Logic featuring Ryan Tedder
“thank u, next” by Ariana Grande
“This Is America” by Childish Gambino
“Youth” by Shawn Mendes and Khalid
Favorite Tour Photographer (Socially Voted Category):
Andy DeLuca (5SOS)
Christian Tierney (Niall Horan)
***WINNER: Helene Pambrun (Harry Styles)
Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)
Pixie Levinson (Dua Lipa)
Rahul B (Camila Cabello)
Ravie B (Beyoncé)
Zack Caspary (Why Don’t We)
Additional categories included Best Tour, Label of the Year, Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year and Most Thumbed Up Artist of the Year.
