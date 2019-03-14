Let the music play! The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 14.

The sixth annual ceremony will recognize the most popular artists in the music industry from the past year, in addition to having a handful of must-see performances. With more than 40 categories, the two-hour show is sure to be jam-packed with appearances by the biggest names in pop, rock, dance, country and more.

iHeartRadio will also give its listeners a chance to participate this year by voting in several categories, including Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Music Video and the first-ever Song That Left Us Shook award (yes, that’s a thing).

“Millions of music’s biggest fans have once again made their voices heard and, of course, we listened,” iHeartMedia chief programming officer Tom Poleman said in a press release. “What makes our iHeartRadio Music Awards categories so special is that they truly reflect the artists, songs and moments that have defined this past year in entertainment. We can’t wait to see who wins.”

Before the coveted awards are handed out, check out everything you need to know about the host, performers, nominees and more.

What Time and Channel Is It On?

The 2019 show airs on Fox on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. It will also air live on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide as well as the iHeartRadio service.

Who Is Hosting?

The Masked Singer season 1 winner T-Pain will helm the ceremony, following in the footsteps of past hosts Jamie Foxx, Jason Derulo, Ryan Seacrest, DJ Khaled and Hailey Baldwin. “The blessings keep rolling in. I am grateful and honored to host this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards,” the rapper said in a statement. “The past two weeks have been incredible and the run continues. Thank you to everyone for all of the love and support. A special thanks to the iHeart team and Fox for having me.”

Who Is Nominated?

Cardi B leads this year’s list of nominations with 14, including Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for “Girls Like You,” her collaboration with Maroon 5. Other top nominees include Drake, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone and Imagine Dragons.

Who Is Performing?

The artists set to take the stage include Grande, Alicia Keys, Halsey, Garth Brooks, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves and the Backstreet Boys.

Who Is Being Honored?

Taylor Swift is set to make a special (and rare!) appearance to accept the Tour of the Year award for her Reputation stadium trek. Brooks will be named Artist of the Decade, Keys is getting the iHeartRadio Innovator Award and Imagine Dragons are receiving the Most Thumbed-Up Artist of the Year trophy.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!