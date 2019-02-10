10 Classic Albums That Never Won a Grammy Award

Each year, The Recording Academy is tasked with voting for what its members believe are the best albums and songs to win Grammy Awards. Sometimes they get it right (like when Michael Jackson’s Thriller won eight trophies in 1984 and Adele’s 21 scored seven in 2012), but other times they leave viewers at home utterly befuddled.

Before host Alicia Keys kicks off the 2019 ceremony — where Kendrick Lamar leads with eight nominations for the Black Panther soundtrack — on CBS on Sunday, February 10, take a look back with Us Weekly at 10 classic albums that surprisingly never won a Grammy.