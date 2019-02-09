Close, but no cigar. The 61st annual Grammy Awards are right around the corner, and the question of who will take home a trophy is at the forefront of everyone’s minds.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake lead this year’s nominations with eight and seven, respectively, while Cardi B, Maren Morris and Lady Gaga scored five nods each. On Monday, January 28, what was touted on social media as a list of 2019 winners leaked online, but Us Weekly confirmed that the list was false.

“There is no legitimacy to this,” a Recording Academy spokesperson told Us on the following day. “Grammy Awards results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the Grammy Awards ceremony, when names of the recipients are delivered by [accounting firm] Deloitte in sealed envelopes.”

That being said, musicians who are nominated at the 2019 Grammys can do nothing but wait until the show airs on Sunday, February 10, to see if their names are called. Many artists such as Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello would become first-time winners if they are given a trophy at this year’s show.

But winning a Grammy Award is easier said than done. Some stars have been nominated for Grammys more than a dozen times, but have yet to hear their name called during the event.

From Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg to Queen and Katy Perry, keep scrolling to see which artists have shockingly never won a Grammy.