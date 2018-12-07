Grammys 2019 Nominations: 5 Biggest Snubs and Surprises

The nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards were announced on Friday, December 7, and the artists honored in the major categories include Cardi B, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga. But surprisingly, some of the biggest and most talented names in music were snubbed.

Below, Us Weekly breaks down five of the Recording Academy’s eyebrow-raising decisions.

Ariana Grande

The pop star, 25, scored two nominations (Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener and Best Pop Solo Performance for “God Is a Woman”), but she came up empty-handed in the top categories. Sweetener has been dominating streaming platforms since its August release, and many critics predicted that it would be recognized in the Album of the Year category. Grande’s hit single “No Tears Left to Cry” also went completely unnoticed. Her latest, “Thank U, Next,” didn’t score any nods either, but that’s because it dropped after the eligibility period.

Taylor Swift

With 31 past Grammy nominations and 10 wins under her belt, the country-turned-pop superstar, 28, was surprisingly overlooked this year. Reputation received a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album, but that’s it. Sure, the record wasn’t as acclaimed as Red and 1989, but at least one of its singles (Remember “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Delicate,” anyone?) should have been nominated.

Nicki Minaj

The hip-hop legend, 35, unleashed some of her fiercest tracks to date on her album Queen, but she was completely shut out of the list of nominees. Meanwhile, her rival Cardi, 26, landed five nods, including Album of the Year for Invasion of Privacy and Record of the Year for “I Like It.” Ouch.

Travis Scott

The rapper, 26, released the bestselling album of his career yet and even admitted that he had the Grammys in mind when he recorded it. Despite hit collaborations with Drake and John Mayer, Astroworld did not earn any major nominations. Scott (who shares 10-month-old daughter Stormi with girlfriend Kylie Jenner) was recognized in three of the four rap categories, though.

Backstreet Boys

Boy banders Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson captured their first nomination in 17 years with Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

The 2019 Grammy Awards air on CBS Sunday, February 10, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!