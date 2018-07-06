Brendon Urie is speaking his truth. The Panic! At The Disco singer opened up about his sexuality in a new interview with PAPER magazine while coming out as pansexual.

Though Urie, 31, married wife Sarah Orzechowski in 2013, he says he doesn’t discriminate between men and women in his sexual preferences.

“I’m married to a woman and I’m very much in love with her but I’m not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person,” he told the outlet. “Yeah I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don’t care. If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart’s in the right place. I’m definitely attracted to men. It’s just people that I am attracted to.”

When asked to confirm his status as pansexual, he reaffirmed his statements, saying, “I guess so, I guess this is me coming out as pansexual.”

The announcement likely won’t come as a shock to fans of the band, who have been witnessing the androgynous frontman express his sexuality onstage for quite some time. “I know that it made a few people uncomfortable, when somebody gets uncomfortable about me doing what I used to call ‘stage gay.’ It kind of presses me to want to do it more,” he said.

The musician, who classified himself as straight at the time, has previously hinted at his pansexuality, telling PrideSource in 2013 that he found himself “attracted to dudes all the time. I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s a beautiful man. There’s no shame in it.”

Urie joins a growing number of celebrities who have opened up about their sexuality, such as Janelle Monáe, who came out as pansexual to Rolling Stone magazine in April.

