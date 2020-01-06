Take me out and take me home! Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had the perfect date night at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5. The couple was spotted entering the CAA afterparty at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, hand in hand.

The Favourite star, 28, stayed in his snazzy black tuxedo for the soiree while the “Lover” singer, 30, changed out of her floral Etro couture gown after the ceremony. For the party, she wore a black, sparkly ruched dress that hit just above the knees.

During the awards show, the 10-time Grammy winner stunned in an Etro couture gown, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels. The duo walked the red carpet separately, arriving at different times, but sat together at a table with Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher.

Swift was nominated for Best Original Song for “Beautiful Ghosts,” the melody she wrote for Cats, in which she also starred. Meanwhile, Alwyn was there to support his film Harriet which earned two nominations.

The 77th annual ceremony was one of the most public date nights the couple, who have been dating since 2016, have had, as they’ve kept their relationship extremely private.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” he told British Vogue in 2018. “I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people, but I really prefer to talk about work.”

In 2019, the “Paper Rings” singer reiterated that their relationship isn’t a topic they plan to speak about publicly. “I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” she told The Guardian. “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it — but it’s just that it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”

