Power couple! Taylor Swift joined her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5.

Alwyn, 28, made a solo appearance when he arrived on the prestigious event’s red carpet. However, Variety’s New York Bureau Chief Ramin Setoodeh posted a video to Twitter of the “You Need to Calm Down” singer inside of The Beverly Hilton.

Swift, 30, and her beau were seen talking to another attendee as Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen stood behind them, engaging in a separate conversation. The couple are sharing a table with Fisher, 43, Cohen, 48, Renée Zellweger and Jennifer Lopez. Swift wore an Etro couture gown, Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Louboutin heels.

“Taylor was doing all the talking while Joe stayed quiet and nodded. He appears a little timid and shy,” an onlooker tells Us Weekly. After Swift finished her conversation, the Confessions of a Shopaholic actress “yelled” out for the singer from across the table and asked her to “pour the Moet rosé into her glass.”

Earlier in the night, Swift’s film Cats received a major diss from Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais. When the comedian made a joke about the singer’s costar James Corden, the Office alum teased in his monologue that “no one saw” the critically-panned film.

Alwyn’s Golden Globes appearance comes two months after his film Harriet debuted. The film scored two Golden Globes nominations for star Cynthia Erivo, who played Harriet Tubman, in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama and for Best Original Song.

Alwyn played Gideon Brodess, the son of Tubman’s enslaver Edward Brodess (Michael Marunde), in the acclaimed biopic. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the movie, the British star opened up about the challenges he faced playing his character.

“It was tricky. I mean, he’s obviously a horrible person,” he explained in November. “And a horrible family. And they stood for something that is impossible to connect with today. For any good human being, it’s impossible. The idea of slavery is repulsive and abhorrent, and so trying to find a way in is hard.”

In that same interview, the Favourite actor also spoke about how he handles the buzz around his low-key romance with Swift. “I just don’t really engage with anything that I don’t want to engage with,” he said at the time. “And so if there’s any kind of extra noise about things that I’m not so interested in, I’ll just turn it off. And so it just disappears, to a degree.”

Alwyn began dating Swift in 2016, not long after the “Delicate” singer’s split with Tom Hiddleston. Though the couple have made occasional appearances together, they have mostly maintained a rather private relationship.

The multi-Grammy winner previously opened up about why she has refrained from oversharing details about her love life with Alwyn. “I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” she told The Guardian in August 2019. “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it – but it’s just that it goes out into the world.”