Now that’s how you make a statement! Golden Globes nominee Cynthia Erivo, 32, hit the red carpet for the 77th annual awards show wearing a casual $3 million worth of Bulgari diamonds!

Erivo’s statement-making diamond necklace features a 40-carat cabochon sapphire, surrounded by 56.65 carats of diamonds and sapphires. She paired the eye-catching piece with matching earrings and rings.

Fashion stylist Jason Bolden posted a photo of Erivo with the caption on Sunday, January 5 with the caption, “The New Hollywood!! Brave, Black & Beautiful 👊🏾 Thanks @thombrowneny for 800hrs Of Work & @bulgariofficial for 3million Dollar Necklace 👌🏾👊🏾 #JSNstyleteam.”

The Harriet star donned a stunning custom sequined black-and-white Thom Browne gown, which, as Bolden stated, which took over 33 days in total to complete. The off-the-shoulder dress hugged the star’s curves like a dream. She completed the look with black pumps and a purse that matched the gown perfectly.

Erivo’s makeup was done by celebrity artist Terrell Mullin using Armani Beauty, and her hair, by Corree Moreno. She kept her nail look simple with black polish.

The stunner took over Instagram’s Instagram Story to give the social media platform a behind-the-scenes sneak peek a day before the awards show.

During the Instagram takeover, she asked makeup followers to guess the “one thing” she would never leave for the red carpet without. The options she provided were tea, a good luck charm, lip gloss or a handkerchief.

“This is kind of a trick question because I would never really truly leave without my crew, Terell and Corree,” said Erivo in a behind-the-scenes clip. But since they can’t fit in my purse, I never leave without my Armani Lip Gloss.”