Grab your finest face mask and a wine glass because it’s time for the first major awards show of 2020! Tonight, the 77th Annual Golden Globes airs live on NBC at 8:00 P.M. EST and the biggest names in film and television are in full prep mode.

Lucky for Us, celebrities and their glam squads are so excited that they can’t help but take to social media to share some behind-the-scenes previews. Celebs, hair stylists, makeup artists, manicurists and fashion stylists have started sharing sneak peeks of all the magic that’s to come this evening.

Some of the stars to show off some behind-the-scenes action this year include Naomi Watts, Rachel Brosnahan, Cynthia Erivo and Giuliana Rancic.

Keep scrolling to find out who prepped their skin with a fancy face massager, who visited celeb-loved facialist Joanna Vargas and who layered serum onto their undereyes. And if you’re feeling impatient waiting for celebs to hit the red carpet, check out Us Weekly’s picks for the best Golden Globes dresses of all time!