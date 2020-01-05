Stars kicked off the 2020 awards season with the 77th annual Golden Globes and the fabulous red carpet fashion has already proven to be an exciting start!

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is honoring the best in TV and film on Sunday, January 5, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills. The evening’s host, Ricky Gervais, brought the jokes to the big stage but here at Stylish, we’re mostly just interested in what the A-listers wore — and it was pretty spectacular!

Last year’s looks included lots of bright colors, such as Lupita Nyong’o’s violet Calvin Klein number, Laura Dern’s bright red Valentino and Lady Gaga’s periwinkle ball gown, which matched her hair.

However, this year it was all about the glitz and glamour with sexy sequin-embellished ensembles. Giuliana Rancic, for instance, donned a slinky and shimmery frock with a thigh-high slit, while Cynthia Erivo rocked a custom Thom Browne number with wow-worthy Bulgari jewelry, including a necklace worth $3 million. Other standouts in sparkles included Phoebe Waller-Bridge‘s slick tux, Naomi Watts‘ halter gown and Shailene Woodley’s blue and black Balmain look.

There were also few other daring outfits that we loved, such as Zoey Deutch‘s bright yellow Fendi jumpsuit and Joey King‘s optical illusion Iris Van Herpen number.

Keep scrolling to see all of the stunning numbers worn by celebs on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet.