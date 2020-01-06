On his own! Joe Alwyn walked the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards without his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on Sunday, January 5.

Looking dapper in a fitted tux with a bow tie, the English actor, 28, was in attendance at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills in support of his film Harriet.

Swift, for her part, is nominated alongside legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber in the Best Original Song category for “Beautiful Ghosts” from the Cats soundtrack. They are up against Frozen 2’s “Into the Unknown,” Harriet’s “Stand Up,” The Lion King’s “Spirit” and Rocketman’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.”

Alwyn’s appearance at the Golden Globes came less than two weeks after he reportedly enjoyed a low-key Christmas in England with Swift, 30, and their families. The couple previously celebrated Thanksgiving together in London after the “Lover” songstress held her annual Friendsgiving dinner at home in the U.S. with friends including Gigi Hadid, Antoni Porowski and Martha Hunt.

Later on Sunday, Swift walked the Globes red carpet alone in a floral red dress with matching lipstick.

Swift and Alwyn’s notoriously private relationship first made headlines in May 2017, and they have been going strong ever since. Most recently, they attended the New York City premiere of Cats and left holding hands.

The pop star, who previously dated A-listers including John Mayer, Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal and Calvin Harris, has largely stayed mum about her romance with the British actor.

“I’ve learned that if I do [talk about it], people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” she told The Guardian in August. “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it — but it’s just that it goes out into the world.”

Alwyn, for his part, told The Sunday Times earlier this month that he does not mind being a muse for Swift. He called her songs about him “flattering,” adding, “I just don’t pay attention to what I don’t want to pay attention to. I turn everything else down on a dial. I know what I want to do, and that’s this, and that’s what I am doing.”