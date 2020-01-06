What’s a better date night than the 2020 Golden Globes? Love was in the air on Sunday, January 5, as some of the biggest couples in Hollywood walked the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Whether nominees — Jennifer Lopez, here’s looking at you — or presenters like Lauren Graham, the stars of the night brought out their significant others for the big night. Kit Harington brought his wife, Rose Leslie, and she happened to be the only other Game of Thrones star in attendance.

“I haven’t been to one of these things without the rest of us around,” Harington told E! News ahead of the show, as the only nominee from the HBO hit. “It does go by fast. It was 10 years, like that. And, at the same time, not like that. It was this whole period of my life that’s been a big thing to detach from, it’s taking a little while.”

