Winter is coming to the Golden Globes! Kit Harington and Rose Leslie continued the Game of Thrones legacy at the 2020 Golden Globes and had a date night in the process, eight months after he sought treatment for personal issues.

The British actor, 33, is nominated for Actor in a Drama TV Series for Game of Thrones. While most of his fellow castmates were not in attendance at the awards show this year, his wife of more than one year was right by his side.

The duo walked the red carpet and showed some PDA in a rare public outing on Sunday, January 5. Leslie, 32, wore a green, sequined gown while her husband sported a sleek suit on the carpet.

Once inside, the couple stayed close and stopped at an outside bar. “Their arms were wrapped around each other and Rose kissed Kit on the cheek rapidly multiple times,” an onlooker told Us Weekly. “They looked so in love.”

“I haven’t been to one of these things without the rest of us around,” Harington told E! News on the Globes carpet. “It does go by fast. It was 10 years, like that. And, at the same time, not like that. It was this whole period of my life that’s been a big thing to detach from, it’s taking a little while.”

The lovebirds’ award show appearance marks their second public outing in two months.

In December 2019, the pair attended MS Society’s Carols by Candlelight in London. After his time on the HBO series, the Eternals star stepped away from the spotlight to seek treatment. “Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” his rep told Us Weekly in a statement in May.

“Kit went to treatment for Rose. He was living a very unhealthy lifestyle,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “He was stressed all the time and using unhealthy coping tools.”

The source added: “[Rose] loves him very much. She had been telling him to get into treatment for a little while now.”

A second insider echoed the statements and made it clear that the actor’s wife was the biggest reason behind him getting back on track. “Rose was a driving force for him to seek help and better himself. It was a very positive step Kit took getting himself into treatment.”

Scroll through the photos below to see the couple’s sweetest Golden Globes moments on the 2020 carpet.