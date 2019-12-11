So much love! Kit Harington and Rose Leslie made their first public appearance together in five months while attending MS Society’s Carols by Candlelight in London on Tuesday, December 10.

The couple, both 32, looked stylish at the charity event, with Harington wearing a navy suit and a blue scarf and Leslie rocking a multi-colored peacoat over a floral dress in photos published by the Daily Mail. They reportedly took part in a reading after heading inside St Botolph-without-Bishopsgate church.

Harington has largely stayed out of the spotlight since seeking treatment earlier this year. Before the Game of Thrones series finale aired in May, the actor’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly that he had “decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.” Page Six reported that he got help for stress and alcohol abuse.

A source later told Us exclusively, “Kit went to treatment for Rose. He was living a very unhealthy lifestyle. He was stressed all the time and using unhealthy coping tools. … [Rose] loves him very much. She had been telling him to get into treatment for a little while now.” A second insider echoed, “Rose was a driving force for him to seek help and better himself. It was a very positive step Kit took getting himself into treatment.”

The HBO show’s costume designer, Michele Clapton, told Us in June that Harington showed signs that he needed help as season 8 came to an end. “He lost his way a bit,” she said.

The London native returned to the limelight in September at the Emmy Awards. He was all smiles while walking the red carpet in a black tuxedo. Later that evening, he attended Netflix’s afterparty, and an eyewitness told Us exclusively that Harington “joked about becoming sober and having some crazy times” while chatting with fellow partygoers.

Harington and Leslie tied the knot in Scotland in June 2018 after six years of dating on and off.