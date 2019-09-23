



Something to celebrate! After Game of Thrones won 12 Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22, Kit Harington headed over to Milk Studios in Los Angeles to attend Netflix’s afterparty.

Harington, 32, showed up shortly after 11 p.m. with his former costar Peter Dinklage and members of the HBO fantasy drama’s crew. Minutes after his arrival, Harington grabbed a chicken tender from one of the servers. The newly sober star, who sought treatment in May for stress and alcohol abuse, also ordered an ice water with lemon.

At one point, the London native stepped outside and chatted with a group of people “about how filming Game of Thrones for 10 years was such a long time,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“He said, “It felt like 15!’ Kit joked about how long life is,” the onlooker says. “The group started talking about their ages. Kit said he’s 32 and told them he realized he needed to grow the f–k up at 32.”

Harington also “joked about becoming sober and having some crazy times,” the eyewitness tells Us. “He said he’s from Worcestershire, which is famous for their sauce, then added with a laugh, ‘And now apparently me.’”

The actor — whose wife, Rose Leslie, was unable to attend the Emmys due to other obligations — then started walking toward the men’s restroom, which had a long line while the women’s room had no wait.

“He turned back and joked, ‘How does that happen?’” the onlooker tells Us. “He was in a great mood, very nice and really laid back.”

After Harington went back inside, he headed over the dance floor and busted a move to Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love.” An hour later, shortly after midnight, he started dancing again, this time to EarthGang’s “Bank.”

“He’s got some moves and clearly loves hip-hop,” the eyewitness notes.

The War Horse star was all smiles on the Emmys red carpet earlier in the evening when his made his first major post-treatment appearance. He hung out with his GoT costars Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke inside the theater. Clarke, 32, “seemed happy to see him,” according to an eyewitness, “and said, “How are you feeling? You look great!’”

After Game of Thrones’ historic wins, Harington stopped by the press room, where he admitted that he still has not watched the HBO show’s eighth season.

“I haven’t seen the final season,” he said. “I know what it took to shoot and it was hard on everyone, but all of their love and effort went into it. … We knew what we were doing was right story-wise. We knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years.”

