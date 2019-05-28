Kit Harington secretly checked into treatment prior to Game of Thrones’ May 19 series finale.

The 32-year-old British actor’s rep tells Us Weekly in a statement: “Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

According to Page Six, Harington has been staying at a luxury rehab facility in Connecticut for one month to get professional help for stress and alcohol abuse. According to the outlet, the HBO show’s ending “really hit him hard,” so Harington— who played Jon Snow since the small-screen hit’s 2011 premiere — decided to seek assistance.

The Death and Life of John F. Donovan star previously admitted that the conclusion of GoT left a lasting impact on him and his costars. “The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us. Everyone was broken at the end,” he told GQ Australia in January. “I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f—king tiring. We were sleep deprived.”

He added that the intense filming schedule made him realize he “had enough” of the series. He noted, “I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day — but I’m done.”

On Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, which aired on Sunday, May 26, Harington was shown crying after he learned that his character stabbed and killed Emilia Clarke‘s Daenerys Targaryen during the finale.

But Harington’s time on the Game of Thrones set was not solely stressful. The Gunpowder actor met his now-wife, Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte, while filming the TV adaption of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series. The pair tied the knot in Scotland in June 2018.

Five months after Harington and Leslie, 32, said, “I do,” the actor was accused of cheating with Russian model Olga Vlaslova, whom he allegedly met in Luxembourg. However, Harington’s rep told Us that Vlaslova’s claims were “completely false.” The rep explained, “He’s never even been to Luxembourg nor has he ever met Olga Vlaslova.”

News of Harington’s rehab stay comes just over one year after he was reportedly kicked out of a bar in New York City for getting too rowdy while under the influence of alcohol. TMZ obtained a video that showed Harington arguing with fellow patrons while playing pool. According to the outlet, the Emmy nominee had to be physically removed from the bar after he refused to leave when asked.

