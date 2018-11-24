Save the drama for HBO. Kit Harington’s rep spoke out about cheating allegations made against the actor by Russian model Olga Vlaslova, who claims she had an affair with him during his relationship with now-wife Rose Leslie.

Vlaslova, who alleged she met Harington in Luxembourg, released nude images that she claims she took of him during their month-long affair.

“The allegations in this story are completely false,” the 31-year-old Game of Thrones star’s rep tells Us Weekly in a statement. “He’s never even been to Luxembourg nor has he ever met Olga Vlaslova.”

According to reports, Vlaslova posted photos of a man she claimed was Harington asleep on a bed with a laptop computer next to him and detailed her alleged affair with him on Twitter. She reportedly said they slept together during his engagement to Leslie, 31, and after their wedding earlier this year.

The Game of Thrones costars, who met on set in 2012, tied the knot in Scotland in June. Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke were among the cast members in attendance. The couple dated for five years before announcing their engagement in September 2017.

Harington gushed over Leslie at the 2018 Emmy Awards in September. “I met my wife in this show, so in that way it gave me my future family, and my life from here on in,” he told reporters in the press room. “That’s the main thing it did for me, and it’s changed it completely.”

The MI-5 actor had a lovely proposal in mind for the actress but revealed in October 2017 that he botched it. “I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff …” he explained to British TV host Jonathan Ross. “But we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine, and I blew my load early.”

He added: “Sorry, that’s a really bad expression! I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load.”

The actor made headlines in January of this year when he was reportedly kicked out of a New York City bar for being disruptive. TMZ reported at the time that Harington was drunk and had to be physically removed from the establishment after he came back in.

