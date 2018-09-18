Game of Thrones has been a game-changer for viewers and the cast alike — but for the show’s star, Kit Harington, the significance of the beloved series runs much deeper.

The Gunpowder actor, 31, revealed how playing Jon Snow since 2011 has changed his life while speaking in the press room at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 17. “I met my wife in this show, so in that way it gave me my future family, and my life from here on in,” he explained. “That’s the main thing it did for me, and it’s changed it completely.”

Harington met now-wife Rose Leslie on the set of the HBO show when the actress played his character’s love interest, Ygritte. The pair, who kept their relationship private, later announced their engagement in September 2017 in the “Forthcoming Marriages” section of The London Times.

He later revealed that despite having specific plans on how he was going to ask Leslie to be his wife, he accidentally fumbled the moment. “I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff… But we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine, and I blew my load early,” he told British TV host Jonathan Ross in October 2017. He quickly clarified, “Sorry, that’s a really bad expression. I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load.”

Despite the English actor slightly botching the proposal, the lovebirds tied the knot in June 2018 at Rayne church, on the grounds of Leslie’s family estate in Scotland. Their GoT costars Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke were in attendance for the nuptials.

Harington further elaborated on the impact the beloved series has had on his life on Monday night. “The last 10 years, you could not ask for a better job to have in your 20s, to take you through your 20s, than to be an actor in Game of Thrones,” he told reporters. “It’s been the most amazing thing, so it’s changed it completely, obviously.”

The final season of Game of Thrones — which won an Emmy for Best Drama Series at the awards show — will air in early 2019.

