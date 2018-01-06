Too much ale? Kit Harington was reportedly kicked out of a bar in New York City on Friday, January 5, after he got a little too rowdy.

The Game of Thrones star, 31, can be seen in a video obtained by TMZ arguing with bystanders while attempting to play a game of pool at Barfly. In the video, the British actor appears to be disruptive while pushing people away from him and leaning against a pool table. According to TMZ, he was drunk as he banged on the table and got in people’s faces. Harington was asked to leave the bar and had to be physically removed after he came back in.

You can’t blame the fan-favorite for downing a few pints: HBO announced on Thursday, January 4, that the final season of the hit series won’t premiere until 2019.

Harington admitted on The One Show in October that the ending, to him, is emotional and bittersweet, saying, “I cried at the end. You have to remember that eight years of it, no one really cares about it more than us. It’s been an institution longer than any other institution I’ve been in. School, drama school, anything. I get a bit weepy thinking about it.”

As previously reported, the actor and his former Thrones costar and onscreen love interest, Rose Leslie, announced their engagement in September in The Times’ “Forthcoming Marriages” section. The lovebirds began dating in 2012 after meeting on GOT. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Oliver Awards in London in April 2016.

Harington’s rep has not responded to a request for comment.

