Kit Harington knows everything, including how Game Of Thrones will end — and it brought tears to his eyes.

The cast of the hit show recently did a read-through of the script for the upcoming eighth season of the HBO hit in Belfast, Ireland, sparking an array of emotions in the man who plays beloved character Jon Snow.

“We had the read-through last week, in fact, so I know everything now,” Harrington, 30, said on The One Show on Friday, October 20, referencing the infamous Thrones’ catchphrase, “You know nothing, Jon Snow.”

“But I cried at the end. You have to remember that eight years of it, no one really cares about it more than us. It’s been an institution longer than any other institution I’ve been in. School, drama school, anything. I get a bit weepy thinking about it. It’s going to be a strange year saying goodbye to everyone and having last scenes with this person and that person,” the English actor revealed. “Not only you’re attached to it, loads of people around the world are attached to it.”

Just because he knows the long-awaited outcome, don’t expect any spoilers before the final season airs next year: “[I was told] ‘Don’t tell them you’re filming. Don’t take pictures in Belfast. Don’t do all of that.’”

He added, “It’s on lockdown!”

Harrington will most likely be kept busy once filming wraps: As previously reported, Harington and former Thrones costar, Rose Leslie, 30, announced their engagement in September. The notoriously private couple had dated on and off since meeting on the HBO hit in 2012.

“I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff,” Harington told a British TV host of his proposal earlier this month. “But we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine, and I blew my load early.”

“Sorry, that’s a really bad expression!” he quickly added. “I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!