The night is dark and full of terrors, one of them being that the final season of Game of Thrones will only have six episodes. According to HBO, season 8 of the medieval fantasy series will air in 2019 and be four episodes shorter than all of its other previous seasons.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the news and express their excitement for the the highly-anticipated last season. GOT devotees also didn’t hold back from sharing their disproval of having to wait more than a year to see the final battle for the Iron Throne go down.

Too late! We want it as soon as possible! 😞 — Raul Rafael Nemes (@NemesRafael) January 4, 2018

Game of Thrones won't be back until 2019. pic.twitter.com/zf9ea3XEzh — Jordy Reviews It (@jordyvix) January 4, 2018

Some fans even urged HBO to film two-hour long episodes in place of 50-minute ones.

Make the 6 episodes 2hrs a piece please!!! — Not Famous Kyle (@kwsquires) January 4, 2018

As previously reported, Sophie Turner opened up about shooting the final season during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month. “The day where we had the final read-through for the finals script, it was really bittersweet. It was hard,” the 21-year-old star, known for her portrayal of Sansa Stark, recalled. “At the end of the very last script, they read aloud, ‘End of Game of Thrones.’ As soon as they read that out loud, pretty much everyone burst into tears. There was a standing ovation for [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss]. We were all clapping and cheering. It was amazing. It was the first time every single cast member had been there and sat through all of the scripts for season 8.”

“I was proud of David and Dan, and I was looking around at all of the other cast members around the table, nodding at them and saying: ‘Well done. We’ve done it.’ It was the craziest feeling,” she continued. “It’s the biggest project we’ll ever do. We’ve put our hearts and souls into it. Saying goodbye to it means putting parts of our hearts and souls behind. But we also know we’ve given it everything that we’ve got.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!