



An epic comeback! Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington made his first major post-treatment appearance at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22.

Harington, 32, hit the prestigious event’s red carpet at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater wearing a dapper black tuxedo. The British star was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Jon Snow on the HBO show’s eighth and final season.

This is his second Emmy nod for Game of Thrones; in 2016, he was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Harington’s costars Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey and Alfie Allen also scored 2019 Emmy acting nominations. The acclaimed series racked up an impressive 32 nominations at this year’s ceremony, making it the most nominated show of the evening.

Us Weekly confirmed in May that Harington checked into a treatment center for stress and alcohol abuse, with his rep telling Us that he had opted to “spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.” A source told Us that Harington’s wife and former costar, Rose Leslie, had been “so supportive of” the actor’s decision, adding that she “loves him very much” and “had been telling him to get into treatment for a little while now.”

“Kit went to treatment for Rose,” the insider shared with Us. “He was living a very unhealthy lifestyle. He was stressed all the time and using unhealthy coping tools.”

The actor’s first post-treatment sighting occurred on May 30, where he was seen speaking with a female pal in a Connecticut parking lot near his wellness facility. He was next seen out in London in June, walking with a cup of coffee in his hand.

Harington will soon appear in the Marvel superhero film The Eternals. Salma Hayek, one of his costars, teased his involvement by sharing of pic of the pair on Instagram on Tuesday, September 17.

“I still can’t believe that I’m working with #jonsnow,” she wrote. “Kit you’re the best!!!”

