Kit Harington was seen looking laidback in London after seeking treatment at a wellness center.

The Game of Thrones alum, 32, was spotted walking around the city in a navy T-shirt and gray pants on Monday, June 17. He held a coffee cup and carried a leather bag over his shoulder as he strolled.

Harington was reportedly in treatment at a luxury facility in Connecticut. He was seen in the area in late May. He checked in ahead of Game of Thrones’ series finale on May 19 and was expected to remain in the center for one month.

“Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” his rep confirmed to Us Weekly in a statement at the time.

Us exclusively revealed that Harington’s wife, Rose Leslie, encouraged him to seek help. “Kit went to treatment for Rose,” a source said. “He was living a very unhealthy lifestyle. He was stressed all the time and using unhealthy coping tools.” The insider added that the Good Fight actress, 32, is “so supportive of” the British actor and “had been telling him to get into treatment for a little while now.”

According to another source, the Pompeii star was dealing with issues for a while before he asked for assistance. “Kit was in a very bad place, mentally, for years before seeking treatment,” the insider told Us. “Kit was always in his head about everything and it gave him a lot of anxiety.” After Game of Thrones wrapped filming, he had “a moment to breathe” and “look at his life and unhealthy choices.”

Harington broke down in tears at a table read for the last episode. The HBO hit’s costume designer Michele Clapton shared exclusively with Us on June 11 that he “lost his way a bit” after the show ended: “He was really a sensitive soul, and he was very upset in that final read through because I think it felt like home for [the cast], and they realized, ‘This is it.’”

